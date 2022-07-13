How To Bet On British Open 2022 | Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites
The British Open will return to St Andrews for the 150th edition of the major championship as 156 of the world’s best golfers go head-to-head in Scotland. Luckily for all you Bay Staters residing in Massachusetts, we have kindly put together a comprehensive betting guide ready for the four days of action beginning on Thursday.
How To Bet On British Open 2022 In Massachusetts
For all you Bay Staters out there, we have made it incredibly simple for you to navigate this incredible offer from the team over at BetOnline – read below for more details.
- Click here to sign up and claim the BetOnline bonus
- Register an account by filling in your details.
- Claim up to $1,000, plus two free bets for the tournament.
- Place your free bets on The Open 2022 at BetOnline.
The Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites for The Open 2022
How To Watch The Open 2022 In Massachusetts
- 🏌Major Championship Event: The Open 2022
- 📅 The Open 2022 Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022
- 🏆 The Open 2021 Winner: Collin Morikawa
- 🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:35am ET
- 💰 The Open Purse: $14,000,000
- 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | CBS
- ⛳ Golf Course: St. Andrews Links | St. Andrews, Scotland
- 🎲 The Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1000 | Scottie Scheffler +1600 | Xander Schauffele +1600 | Jon Rahm +1800
British Open 2022 Odds | Odds To Win The British Open 2022
Rory McIlroy opens as the Vegas favourite to win the British Open at St Andrews this year following a strong finish at the US Open in Boston just last month. Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters winner and runner-up at the US Open in June is tied with Scottish Open champion Xander Schauffele at +1600.
World number three Jon Rahm is +1800 following top-12 finishes at both the recent US Open and Memorial Tournament, and he is trailed by US Open winner Matthew Fitzpatrick at +1800 with Jordan Spieth poking in there too.
PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas sits at a slightly longer price of +2000, joined by renowned links expert and 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry at +2500.
|British Open Golfers
|Open Championship Odds
|Play
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1600
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|Jon Rahm
|+1800
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+1800
|Jordan Spieth
|+1800
|Justin Thomas
|+2000
|Shane Lowry
|+2500
|Cameron Smith
|+2500
|Will Zalatoris
|+2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Collin Morikawa
|+3000
|Dustin Johnson
|+3500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+3500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4000
|Sam Burns
|+4500
|Brooks Koepka
|+4500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+5000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+5000
|Tony Finau
|+5000
|Tiger Woods
|+5000
|Victor Hovland
|+5500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5500
|Max Homa
|+5500
|Justin Rose
|+7500
|Sungjae Im
|+8000
|Ryan Fox
|+8500
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+10000
|Marc Leishman
|+10000
|Thomas Pieter
|+10000
|Seamus Power
|+11000
|Adam Scott
|+11000
|Gary Woodland
|+11000
|Cameron Young
|+12500
|Corey Conners
|+12500
The Best Golf Betting Sites In Massachusetts For British Open 2022
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
BetOnline possess one of the most all-encompassing betting sites around with hundreds of markets across a multitude of sports.
With such an open field in this year’s Open, there is certainly money to made this week and markets such as group and round winners are a nice change from the typical outright winner odds.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Massachussets Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to get $1,000 in free bets to use on this year’s Open Championships.
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the British Open
BetUS is next on our list for Massachussets residents.
This is another fantastic offshore betting site with odds on nearly every sport you can think of, as well as a vast virtual casino.
BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Massachussets Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the British Open, click the button below.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on British Open
MyBookie are last on our list, but in no means least. They have hundreds of fantastic odds just for the Open alone, so head over by clicking the link below.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Massachussets Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Cash in on the MyBookie British Open betting offer by clicking the button below.
British Open Picks and Predictions
- Justin Thomas to win @ +2000 with BetOnline
- Shane Lowry to Win @ +2500 with BetOnline