Hook Sports Marketing signs Sam Brunelle to NIL representation agreement

Virginia women’s basketball student-athlete Sam Brunelle has signed an exclusive representation agreement with Hook Sports Marketing, a Charlottesville-based firm that will represent Brunelle in all NIL opportunities.

“We are thrilled to represent Sam and are looking forward to creating NIL partnership opportunities on her behalf,” said Hook Sports Marketing founding partner Chip Royer. “She’s a terrific ambassador for the University and for our community. Sam is excited to be home and to connect with UVA fans across the region.”

A native of Ruckersville, Brunelle played for Notre Dame for three seasons and earned her undergraduate degree before transferring to Virginia. The William Monroe High School graduate also has extensive experience playing for USA Basketball.

HSM actively seeks opportunities for the student-athletes it represents to make public appearances, conduct clinics, promote businesses through a variety of marketing channels and create licensed apparel.

Brunelle joins fellow UVA student-athletes Reece Beekman (men’s basketball), Matt Brownstead (men’s swimming), Kihei Clark (men’s basketball), Chase Coleman (men’s basketball), Jeff Conner (men’s lacrosse), Xander Dickson (men’s lacrosse), Mikaila Fox (softball), Armaan Franklin (men’s basketball), Jayden Gardner (men’s basketball), Ryan Goetz (men’s tennis), Nick Jackson (football), August Lamb (men’s swimming), Cam Lexow (women’s soccer), Victor Marcelli (wrestling), Sean Moore (football), Grayson Sallade (men’s lacrosse), Amanda Sambach (women’s golf), Kadin Shedrick (men’s basketball), Alexis Theoret (women’s soccer) and William Woodall (men’s tennis), who are represented by HSM.

For more information on NIL sponsorship opportunities with UVA student-athletes, business representatives may contact Todd Goodale by email at goodale@hooksportsmarketing.com or by phone at (434) 981-0004.

