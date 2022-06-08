HoneyTree Early Learning bus crash in Roanoke: No injuries among 11 children on board

A Honeytree Early Learning Center bus was involved in a crash on Wednesday at 12:18 p.m., according to Virginia State Police.

The bus was traveling south on 581 when a vehicle entered the interstate at the Valley View Mall entrance ramp traveling south and cut the bus off, causing the driver to take evasive action to avoid the collision. The bus overturned onto its side in the median.

There were 11 children on the bus from the South Roanoke HoneyTree, ages from 5 to 10 years old. None of the children needed medical assistance by Emergency Medical Services.

The crash remains under investigation.

