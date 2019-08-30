Hillcats shut out for the 14th time this season

Published Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, 10:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A day after shutting out the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the Lynchburg Hillcats got a taste of their own medicine as Wilmington bested Lynchburg in the series finale 4-0.

Lynchburg (29-35, 61-70) breaks the stretch of seven consecutive games decided by three runs or fewer against the Blue Rocks (36-30, 80-55) in the loss.

In the second inning of the game, the Blue Rocks took the lead on a solo homer by MJ Melendez for the catcher’s ninth blast of the campaign. That gave Wilmington a 1-0 edge.

The Blue Rocks piled on in the third. Tyler Hill got aboard with a one-out single. Nick Pratto followed him up with a double to put two in scoring position. Cristian Perez then knocked in a pair with a single of his own, pushing the Wilmington advantage to 3-0.

Colby Schultz punched a one-out single to get on base in the fourth. Michael Gigliotti walked and Kyle Kasser singled to load the bases. Brewer Hicklen then swatted a fly ball to center field, a sacrifice fly that scored Schultz from third to extend the Blue Rocks lead to 4-0, which they would hold for the rest of the game.

Kirk McCarty (Loss, 3-7) surrendered four earned runs on nine hits in 3.2 innings of work in the start for the Hillcats. Felix Tati spun 3.1 shutout frames while Skylar Arias and Jonathan Teaney each worked a scoreless inning.

Daniel Lynch (Win, 5-2) fired six shutout frames in the start for the Blue Rocks. Josh Dye tossed two blank innings while Tad Ratliff worked a scoreless ninth.

The Hillcats begin their final series of the Carolina League season on Friday when the Winston-Salem Dash come to town for a four-game set. Lynchburg will send right-hander Juan Mota (3-3, 3.68) to the mound while the Dash have yet to announce their starter for the series opener. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s game will be Margaritaville Night at City Stadium with a Jimmy Buffett cover band and an Aloha Jersey Auction as well as a sunglasses giveaway courtesy of High Peak Sportswear. Homestand highlights also include Sparkling Saturday, and Sandlot Sunday. Saturday’s game will have the final fireworks show of the season at City Stadium.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.