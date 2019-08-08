Hillcats make it three straight over Sox with 5-4 win

The Lynchburg Hillcats took the win over the Salem Red Sox 5-4 on Wednesday to take the second game of the series.

Lynchburg (21-23, 53-58) collected 13 hits to win their third straight against Salem (25-19, 50-61), and now sit 4.0 games out of a playoff spot in the CL North.

Salem struck first scoring one in the second when a sacrifice fly by Devlin Granberg drove in Keith Curcio.

The Sox then followed it up by scoring in the bottom of the third on an RBI double off the bat of Pedro Castellanos.

Lynchburg chipped away in the fourth as Will Benson scorched a ball up the first base line for a standup double driving in Mitch Reeves to plate the first Hillcats of the evening.

In the sixth inning Benson crossed the plate as the tying run after walking and stealing both second and third base. Then Jodd Carter scored the go-ahead run off of a Luke Wakamatsu double.

The Hillcats added to their lead when Gavin Collins drove in Steven Kwan in the top of the seventh, putting Lynchburg in front 4-2.

Anyelo Gomez came out in ninth, but the Hillcats knocked in another one. An RBI single from Collins scored Tyler Freeman to chart the ‘Cats 13th hit and fifth run.

Salem fired back in the bottom of the ninth after a lead-off triple from Victor Acosta was plated by Granberg. But Yapson Gomez (Save, 8) slammed the door shut on the Red Sox to end their chances.

Kirk McCarty (Win, 3-4) made the start for Lynchburg and worked 6.2 innings, allowing just two runs, both earned, on nine hits. Felix Tati and Manuel Alvarez pitched a combined 1.1 innings in scoreless relief.

Enmanuel DeJesus (Loss, 6-9) will take the loss for Salem after going 5.2, giving up seven hits and three earned. Dominic LoBrutto gave up three hits and one earned run in 0.2 innings in relief. Zach Schellenger pitched 1.2 scoreless innings for the Sox.

The Hillcats will wrap up their series against Salem tomorrow before heading to Potomac. Lynchburg will send right-hander Juan Mota (2-1, 4.60) to the mound against righty Dylan Thompson (4-8, 6.21). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Haley Toyota Field.

Anders Jorstad and Emily Messina will be on the air at 6:55 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

The Hillcats will return to City Stadium on August 16 when the Carolina Mudcats, A-Adv. affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers come to town for a three-game set. Weekend highlights include First Responders Night on Saturday with post-game fireworks sponsored by Hill City Pharmacy. Friday’s contest will also feature a post-game fireworks show presented by Pepsi. Sunday’s game will be a Sandlot Sunday where all kids in attendance will be able to run the bases after the conclusion of the game.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

