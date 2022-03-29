High E. coli bacteria levels detected in Pollocks Branch in Charlottesville

Published Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022, 5:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Recent water quality monitoring conducted by the Rivanna Conservation Alliance has detected elevated E. coli bacterial levels in Pollocks Branch in the vicinity of Elliott Avenue and Rockland Avenue.

This situation is being investigated by local authorities to identify and address the problem.

Until further notice, the public is advised to avoid direct contact with the water. E. coli is a type of fecal coliform bacteria and when it is found in water, it is a strong indicator of sewage or animal waste contamination which can cause disease or illness.

Pollocks Branch is a local waterway that flows underground in a pipe from the Downtown Mall Area southward under the IX Art Park, where it daylights just south of Elliott Avenue and continues towards Jordan Park and into Moores Creek.

For additional information regarding this water quality situation, contact Water Resources Specialist Dan Frisbee at 434-970-3997 or frisbee@charlottesville.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...