HHS Deputy Secretary will visit Virginia Crisis Center to discuss transition to 988 hotline

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

988 lifelineU.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm will visit PRS in Oakton, Va. on Friday.

PRS is a local nonprofit providing behavioral health, crisis intervention and suicide prevention services.

The purpose of Palm’s visit is to discuss the national transition from a 10-digit national suicide hotline to a quick, three-digit hotline, according to a press release. The transition began July 16, but the 10-digit hotline number will remain accessible.

Dr. Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and leader of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will accompany Palm, and discuss Virginia’s efforts to ensure the success of 988. An open press roundtable discussion will be held.

“Strengthening our nation’s crisis care infrastructure is a core priority of President Biden’s mental health strategy, as well as Secretary Becerra’s HHS-wide initiative to tackle the nation’s mental health crisis,” the press release stated.


Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.