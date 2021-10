Harrisonburg: Work to briefly close West Water Street bridge

Norfolk Southern Railroad will be closing the wooden trestle bridge on West Water Street between Liberty and South High streets in Harrisonburg from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, while repairs are made to the bridge.

All travelers should find an alternative route as the bridge will be closed while the bridge repairs are being performed.