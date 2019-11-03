Harrisonburg Uber driver arrested after incident involving firearm

An altercation between an Uber driver and residents over a parking spot in the 1400 block of Devon Lane in Harrisonburg resulted in the arrest of the driver.

Harrisonburg Police Department officers were called to the scene at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday as the altercation then became physical after the Uber driver pepper sprayed the victim.

A witness to the incident attempted to intervene, which led to the Uber driver, Ryan C. Liskey, 21, of Harrisonburg, discharging a pistol. HPD was able to recover the pistol and a shell casing related to the incident on scene.

Liskey was taken into custody at the scene.

This is believed to be an isolated incident, and it is not believed there is any risk to the public. HPD encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650. Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

