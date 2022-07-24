Harrisonburg: City begins Phase 1 of annual paving, marking work
Public Works crews began paving and marking roads across Harrisonburg on July 22, as part of the annual paving schedule for preventative maintenance.
Paving and marking will be completed in two phases in the city.
Due to weather, some projects may be delayed until a later date. Projects above are not listed in order of expected completion.
Phase 1
Phase 1 predominantly includes roads that share high volume traffic from James Madison University and other arterial streets. Road work will be complete by August 12 for Phase 1.
Roads scheduled for paving in Phase 1 include:
- South Main Street, from Mosby Court to Baxter Drive
- South High Street, from Erickson Avenue to the southern City limit
- Gay Street from Virginia Avenue to Chicago Avenue
- Neff Avenue, from Reservoir Street to Valley Mall
- Peach Grove Avenue, from Port Republic Road to Stone Spring Road
- Lois Lane, from Peach Grove Avenue to 250-feet to the west
- Devon Lane, from Port Republic Road to Louis Lane
- South Avenue, from High Street to the end of the street, and from South Main to High Street
Phase 2
Phase 2, which mainly includes neighborhood streets, will commence in October and is scheduled to be completed by mid-November.
Roads scheduled for paving in Phase 2 include:
- Rock Street, from Broad Street to Summit Street
- Myrtle Street, from East Market Street to Kelley Street
- Washington Street, from North Main Street to North Liberty Street
- Jefferson Street, from Washington Street to Ashby Street
- Leray Circle, from Early Road to the cul-de-sac
- Ott Street, from Franklin Street to Paul Street
- Rockbridge Circle, from South Avenue to the cul-de-sac
- Augusta Circle, from South Avenue to the cul-de-sac
- Manor Drive, from Stone Spring Road to the cul-de-sac
- Kramer Court, from Gilmer Circle to the cul-de-sac
- Waterman Drive, from Taliaferro Drive to the cul-de-sac
- Clara Court, from Stonechris Drive to the cul-de-sac
- Brookside Place, from Shenstone Drive to the cul-de-sac
- Harmony Drive, from Virginia Avenue to the end of the pavement
- Ivy Lane, from College Avenue to the cul-de-sac
Impacted roads will remain open while work takes place, though drivers should expect intermittent lane closures and flagger traffic control through the completion of both phases of the project. Motorist should take extra caution when traveling through work zones.
Roads for the annual paving schedule are selected through a pavement scoring system, where the Public Works Street Division evaluates asphalt content, surface cracking, pavement settling and rutting, and patching repairs. Staff also takes into account when the road was last repaved when determining which streets will be paved each year.
