Harrisonburg: Man shot, apparently in self-defense, after attacking several people
A man remains in the hospital in stable condition after he was shot by an individual that he was attempting to assault in Harrisonburg Monday evening.
Officers responded to the 900 block of College Avenue at approximately 8:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a 36-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the individual had been shot nearby in the 1200 block of Greystone Street, where 9-1-1 callers had notified police of a suspicious person acting erratically.
Officers discovered that the individual who was shot had moments earlier been loudly banging on the doors to several homes, acting aggressively. The male was described to be wearing only shoes and pants while attempting to strike people with a large umbrella.
A homeowner in the area, after being confronted by the individual, fired one round to prevent an assault. The individual was transported to Sentara RMH and then flown to UVA Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.
The homeowner and the individual who was shot were not known to each other, and this is believed to be an isolated incident. The homeowner who shot the male, while initially detained, was questioned and ultimately released. The names of those involved are currently being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.
If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, please call Detective Dyer at 540-437-2680 or email [email protected]. Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime, can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).