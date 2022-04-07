Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance announces return of Downtown Dinner Party

Published Thursday, Apr. 7, 2022, 10:27 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

After a two-year hiatus, Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance is bringing back its annual fund-raiser event, Downtown Dinner Party, on Saturday, May 21.

Downtown supporters and foodies alike are invited to enjoy more than a dozen delicious tasting stations, sip local beer and wine, and join in the most fun dance party around. Past attendees hailed this party as the “best event of the year,” and tickets are expected to sell out.

Through this event, HDR will celebrate the Valley’s love for Downtown Harrisonburg by partnering with downtown’s incredible culinary businesses and acclaiming their ability to endure and thrive amongst the challenges of the pandemic during the last two years. This year’s event will have the “Future in Focus,” inspired by the potential within the new Harrisonburg Downtown 2040 Plan.

“Our community cherishes our amazing restaurant and craft beverage scene and many identify downtown Harrisonburg as one of the best places in the Valley for excellent food experiences,” says Andrea Dono, HDR’s executive director. “We wrap those values into a magical and delicious night where we invite people to come together to build community and to support our work.”

Proceeds from this event will support HDR’s mission of building downtown Harrisonburg as a destination where businesses thrive, and people enjoy memorable experiences. HDR will continue to be a catalyst for progress, inspiring and supporting downtown businesses’ growth and success. Past fund-raising activities have funded public art, small business grants, festivals, downtown’s first dining guide, and so much more.

People may purchase tickets on DDP2022.eventbrite.com and RSVP to the event on Facebook.

Sponsorships make events like Downtown Dinner Party possible and we appreciate our two presenting sponsors, Matchbox Realty and MSL Consulting, for supporting the return of this event.

HDR is a nonprofit dedicated to building downtown Harrisonburg as a destination where businesses thrive and people enjoy memorable experiences. To learn more, visit downtownharrisonburg.org.

Like this: Like Loading...