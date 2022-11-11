Green Crypto, IMPT Smashes $12m Presale – 7 Ways To Start Sustainable Investing In 2023

Many international groups have set the protection of Earth as their mission, allocating resources to reduce humanity’s carbon footprint and maintaining Earth in a pristine state. New “green” cryptocurrencies that try to minimize their adverse effects on the environment are thriving in the crypto market.

The IMPT cryptocurrency completed a massive presale in record time. Several other cryptos, including Dash 2 Trade, Calvaria, and Tamadoge, are performing well and garnering a lot of attention from crypto enthusiasts.

We will review the best ways to get started with investing in cryptocurrencies. For many reasons, investing in cryptocurrency is the best way to have a fortune. You will read them in this article, so buckle up and read on.

Green Crypto, IMPT

An example of a problem that IMPT aims to address is the need to lessen people’s carbon footprints. IMPT will use the carbon credits you buy on the market to cover the cost of this decrease. Carbon credits stand in for the quantity of carbon pollution that has been eliminated. It represents a decrease in carbon dioxide emissions equal to one metric ton of CO2.

More than $150,000 was raised within the first day of the presale, demonstrating enthusiasm for the initiative’s potential. The presale began on October 3rd. It is anticipated that the presale will finish on November 25th. However, if IMPT tokens are sold faster than predicted, the presale might terminate earlier.

In the first presale, there will be 20% of the total token supply, which means there will be 600 million tokens for $0.018 each. In the next phase, there will be 22% of the supply, so there will be 660 million tokens for $0.023 each. In the end, 540 million tokens, or 18% of the supply, will be offered for $0.028.

After a successful phase one of the presales, IMPT is now in phase two, which is capped at $25,980,000. Currently, $12,013,262 has been raised, and it keeps going up.

The project’s reputation and notoriety are reflected in the continuous success of the presale 2. Because of this, now is the moment to buy IMPT and benefit from its enormous potential returns.

Other Lucrative Cryptos Of 2022

Other cryptocurrencies also provide you with the best outcomes without harming the environment. Here are some that you must look at:

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is a new platform with useful analytical tools to make your trading experience more efficient. With its intuitive and all-in-one dashboard, it helps crypto traders from all backgrounds, whether you’re a seasoned crypto investor or a newbie.

With a focus on being a top platform for traders, Dash 2 Trade provides trading indicators, trading signals, automated trading robots, and backtesting tools so traders can test their trading strategies.

D2T drives the entire Dash 2 Trade ecosystem. In addition, these tokens have 0% tax, so you can test strategies and pay for Dash 2 Trade access with them. D2T’s demand will spike after the platform launches, leading to big growth.

Dash 2 Trade is currently in its third presale phase after two successful ones. At the moment, the presale has raised $5,810,746.97 out of the $8,757,000 cap. Get your hands on a D2T token now for just $0.0513.

Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is a new Play-to-Earn (P2E) game that offers rewards for competing against characters with different abilities in an afterlife setting. Forethought and planning are key to winning Calvaria, so you need some smart tactics and strategies to get the top spot.

Calvaria does share some similarities with other P2E games like Splinterlands and Gods Unchained. However, what sets Calvaria apart from the others is that it also includes DAOs, stakes, NFT stores, and minigames alongside card battles.

Calvaria cards are NFTs, so you own the entire deck. In addition to this, Calvaria also has a marketplace where you can sell your cards and buy new ones with its native currency, RIA.

Having completed three successful presales, Calvaria is in its fourth phase, which is already 79% done. So far, $1,661,598 has been raised in the fourth presale, which is capped at $2,100,000. You can get 40 RIA tokens for a dollar, so buy them now!

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge is a step above previous meme currencies since it completely transforms the notion. In Tamadoge, users may create and breed “doges,” digital pets that are non-transferable tokens (NFTs). As soon as you have one of these pets, you may take it into a fight to win doges and TAMA tokens.

The TAMA token functions in this crypto-gaming platform, opening up investment opportunities for users and allowing them to compete in games for financial gain.

Tamadoge is the only meme currency with a focus on sustainable development. The Tamadoge coin presale brought in 19 million USDT in just two months, despite the decline in cryptocurrency prices. Experts believe that Tamadoge’s growth will be so substantial that it will soon surpass that of Dogecoin.

Several widespread exchanges, like OKX, MEXC, Bitmart, etc., feature TAMA as a trading pair. Because of the recent listing changes, Tamadoge is becoming increasingly optimized, which has increased its value.

Terra (LUNA)

Terra’s appeal stems from its status as one of the most programmable cryptocurrencies. Terra now dominates the DeFi market. This framework makes it easier to produce stablecoins and build decentralized applications.

To put it simply, LUNA is a state-of-the-art cryptocurrency initiative. It takes volatility in a novel way, but it doesn’t counter the fundamentals that have made cryptocurrency profitable.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is a solution to blockchain’s triple problem that you can pay for with this coin. In a way that many other cryptos have struggled, it can deliver decentralization, security, and scalability.

Consensus in Solana is reached by a combination of PoH and PoS protocols. The usability and scalability of solutions improve with PoH. Investing in SOL can be high yielding for you due to the incredible potential of the coin.

RenderToken (RNDR)

Graphics tokens are mined on the RenderToken network and distributed to studios and individuals who need powerful computing resources. RNDR is the native coin of the Render Network and is utilized in transactions between miners and creators.

Otoy is a cloud-based graphics provider that launched this network. The best contribution of Otoy is an iOS software Octane X RNDR to level the playing field amongst other graphics-processing apps.

How To Get Started With Crypto Investment

Investing in crypto seems challenging due to its technicality and risk factors. However, many facile strategies can ease the investment game for you. We have listed seven ways to start investing in lucrative cryptocurrency today.

Employ The Right Crypto Wallet

Keeping your cryptocurrency secure should be your priority. There are several options for safely storing your crypto assets, hot wallet or storage, and cold storage.

A “cold wallet” is a traditional paper wallet, whereas a “hot wallet” is an online digital wallet. Crypto specialists favor the security of a cold wallet since it reduces the risk of a hacker acquiring access. For short-term storage and instant purchases, a hot wallet is preferable to a cold one for cryptocurrency.

Measure Liquidity

To make a profitable investment in cryptocurrency, you need access to a large pool of willing buyers and sellers. If an asset is highly liquid, it can quickly and readily turn into cash without losing much of its value.

Cryptocurrencies require traders to be nimble and can enter and exit positions rapidly. For the bitcoin market to function, there must be both buyers and sellers; otherwise, nobody would be able to determine a fair price for buying or selling.

Trading volume, the total amount of cryptocurrency purchased and sold, and investor enthusiasm are indicators of an asset’s liquidity.

Benefit From Crypto Volatility

In the cryptocurrency market, upswings and downswings are equally well-known. Cryptocurrency’s price swings are often a source of profit for traders, but they may be challenging to manage for long-term investors.

Due to its status as a relatively new asset class, Bitcoin is still subject to a great deal of hype and speculation, both of which can increase its already high degree of volatility. Daily volatility is natural for the cryptocurrency market and may be used to earn gains, although substantial price swings are often considered dangerous.

Never Invest Beyond Your Affordability

Your initial cryptocurrency investment should be little more than what you can manage if lost, just as it would be with any other investment. You should avoid investing in cryptocurrencies if you cannot afford to lose the entire amount you have invested in them.

One’s risk tolerance in the cryptocurrency market is based on one’s income and present risk profile. It’s evident that when you reduce the percentage of the income you invest, you increase your chances of success.

Collect Your Crypto Gains

Keep collecting your cryptocurrency gains as soon as possible. The difficulty that crypto investors confront when it comes time to cash out is that the value of their coins might go down or up.

But a solid plan for cashing in on your gains is essential. Before trading cryptocurrency, you should decide what you hope to achieve and your time to start or end a trade.

Diversify Your Portfolio

Diversification across a wide range of internet-of-things (IoT), non-fungible token (NFT), and DeFi project (decentralized financial institution) digital assets is essential for a secure cryptocurrency and blockchain investment portfolio.

Crypto investors may spread their capital between more secure and riskier assets by taking a diversified approach.

Dollar-Cost Averaging Strategy In Investing

The term “dollar-cost averaging” reflects an investing method where you invest in chunks rather than investing all at once. Since it is hard to foresee the future performance of crypto assets due to the asset’s volatility, this strategy allows investors to profit from market fluctuations.

Final Words

No one can deny that cryptocurrency has a lot of promising developments. Investors appear to have a larger range of crypto options thanks to emerging coins like IMPT, D2T, RIA, TAMA, and many others. Investing in these cryptos can prove to be the smartest choice to make.