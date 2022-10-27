calvaria crypto presale has more upside potential than the alien worlds

There are so many fun games out there that draw on the alien world. With the connection of multiplayer online games, there’s limitless potential for games that are designed well and that play well.

Today, there is seemingly the emergence of two types of games — “normal” games that people play on their computers, through phone apps, or on gaming consoles; and crypto Play-to-Earn (P2E) games that can bring value to people while they also have fun playing.

Calvaria (RIA) is a new type of project that aims to bridge both of those worlds — educating non-crypto players on the benefits of the crypto world and converting them over where they can enjoy fun and get rewarded with immense value.

RIA is currently in its Presale Stage 1, and it has more upside potential than the alien worlds. Let’s take a look at what Calvaria is and what makes it so exciting from an investment standpoint.

Pushing the Mass Adoption of Crypto

One of the biggest aims of the Calvaria project is to speed up the mass adoption of cryptocurrency. Despite crypto becoming much more mainstream today, there are still plenty of people who consider it to be foreign. As such, they don’t even dabble into it, because they are wary of what it is.

RIA wants to change all that, by becoming the first effective ambassador between the “real world” and crypto. The way it intends to do that is through a fun and accessible game that will be available to play on both PCs and mobile apps through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The idea is to get people interested in the main game, and then convert them over to crypto players.

Two Versions of the Same Game

The game that RIA is launching is called “Calvaria: Duels of Eternity.” The first version of the game will be free to play. The idea is that if these players aren’t given a significant incentive to try out crypto, and if it’s not easy for them to do so, they’ll never even try.

So, the first step is getting players interested and immersed in the extremely fun Duels of Eternity game.

From there, Calvaria looks to convert players into the second version of the game, the P2E crypto version. One great way that it’s looking to do that is to have a running meter that will show players how much they would’ve earned if they were playing the paid version of the game.

The lifetime tracker will show them the rewards they would’ve earned for completed the gamified education mode, for example. It’ll also detail how much each of the NFT version of various cards they can earn are worth, to get them interested in trying out crypto for the first time.

The battle card genre of the game is likely to pique the interest of many players, since it’s highly popular. There is also a lot of creativity being put into the design of the game itself, with the afterlife being a great subject that can be branched out throughout the gaming industry.

Unique Approach Doesn’t Oversaturate the Market

There are tons of P2E projects on the market, and it can seem a little oversaturated at times. RIA understands this, which is why it’s taking this unique approach to getting people on board their NFT projects.

In essence, Calvaria is targeting any person who enjoys playing games on their PC or phones. That’s a wide range of players — much more than the typical P2E game attracts. It’s also extremely accessible because of the two versions, making the barrier for entry extremely low.

No one will have to buy anything, install a crypto wallet to play the game. Just about every other gamefi project forces players to either purchase NFTs or tokens just to try out the game, but Duels of Eternity is the complete opposite. This actually gets more players interested in checking it out, which gets more people hooked on the impressive gameplay, which leads to more people investing in the crypto version because they see how much value they can get.

Everything players earn in the game they get to keep — whether it’s skins, tokens, potions, NFTs and more. In addition, there’s zero vesting. All of the tokens you have at launch are yours, which is extremely rare with this type of project.

Get in on the Ground Level of a Revolutionary Game

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity would be extremely impressive if all it was only a free-to-play game. And it would also be extremely impressive if it was just a P2E crypto game. But, what makes it truly special is the fact that it’s both wrapped up in one.

Unlike any other P2E games on the market, it’s completely free to try Calvaria: Duels of Eternity. This instantly gives RIA a significantly wider appeal than any other competitors on the market. Then, once players realize how fun the game is and how much they could earn through the crypto version, it’ll be easy for them to stick their toes in the water to try it out.

If you’re interested in investing in this new crypto project, now is the time to do so, while you can still get in on the ground level. Calvaria is in its Presale Stage 1 currently. It has made 23% progress on selling out all the available tokens already, raising almost $70,000 of a $300,000 initial goal.

Right now, 1 USDT will buy you $100.0 RIA, but in Stage 2, the price will increase to $80.00. That’s why now is the best time to purchase RIA.

You can do so with either ETH or stablecoins. Tokens will be available for investors to claim right at the launch period, which is completely different from any other projects out there. So, jump in and take advantage of this amazing opportunity before it’s too late.

