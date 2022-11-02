Despite the continuing crypto slump and grim market outlook, there are some cryptocurrencies that seem to be doing remarkably well. One of them is TAMA, a native token of the Tamadoge ecosystem, an exciting new P2E game that just finished a record-breaking presale.

TAMA is doing so well at the moment that many experts feel it will be the next big thing in crypto. They believe that TAMA has the potential to break the magic $1-dollar barrier before the end of this year.

After taking a close look at the Tamadoge project, we tend to agree with them. Here are 5 reasons why Tamadoge will become the first $1 meme crypto coin before 2023.

Unlike its main competitors Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, TAMA has a huge utility within the Tamadoge ecosystem. The extremely popular game is based on the Play-to-Earn (P2E) concept that rewards players for good gameplay. The rewards are paid in TAMA, which can be used to buy new game items on the marketplace or simply cashed out.

This functionality ensures that there will always be a demand for TAMA, regardless of its meme status, unlike DOGE or SHIB. Both of these coins base their value on meme power alone, which is fleeting and depends on external factors, like Elon Musk tweeting its support for Shiba Inu. However, those effects are short-lived and do nothing for the long-term ROI, something most investors are after. Speaking of Elon, we still can’t confirm rumors that he is one of the biggest investors in Tamadoge.

In Tamadoge, players get a chance to breed and train digital pets. They can pit their pets against other players and earn rewards for victories and placements on the leaderboard. On the in-game marketplace, players can trade various gear and accessories for their Tamadoges and earn TAMA that was also.

Unlike most other P2E games, Tamadoge caters mostly to casual players, allowing them to play at their own pace without the need to spend months climbing a steep learning curve. This is one of the main reasons for the game’s popularity and addictiveness.

Tamadoge Had a Very Successful Presale

Tamadoge had one of the most successful presales in history. In less than six weeks, the team behind the Tamadoge project managed to raise $19 million, selling one billion Tama. During the presale, the price of TAMA went from 100 TAMA for 1 USDT to 33 TAMA for 1 USDT. This sharp increase in price serves as a good indicator of how TAMA will fare on the open market.

The Tamadoge presale was conducted in 9 tranches, each selling tokens at an increased price. This ensured that early investors would reap the biggest rewards, as they got TAMA cheaply. In later tranches, the price did increase, but it was still low enough that people who bought TAMA would enjoy massive ROI.

The $19-million hard cap was reached way ahead of schedule, which in turn allowed the entire schedule to move up. The funds raised during the presale will be invested in further development and adding features that will increase the TAMA value as they come online.

Tamadoge’s record-breaking presale has caused several key crypto experts to predict the token’s imminent explosion. Judging by the success TAMA is having since the listings on crypto exchanges started, it would seem they were right.

The Launch of Tamaverse

With a successful presale ending ahead of schedule, the Tamadoge team can now move other stops on the roadmap up. One of the most important roadmap targets is the launch of Tamaverse, Tamadoge’s own slice of the metaverse. Originally planned for Q1 2023, it can now be realistically expected that this goal will be reached by the end of 2022.

Tamaverse will be a digital space where Tamadoges live, breed, and fight. The full set of 3D icons for Tamadoges and their owners is already in the works and should be finished soon, allowing players to interact with their pets in the metaverse.

Metaverse gaming is one of the biggest tickets in crypto lately, ever since Meta announced its big plans for its digital world. Tamaverse is one of the most innovative metaverse gaming projects in 2022 and its launch could potentially trigger TAMA’s popping off.

Smart Tokenomics

Meme coins usually don’t care much about the tokenomics of their projects, spamming ridiculous amounts of tokens and flooding the market with them. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are prime examples of this behavior.

Shiba Inu has a total supply of 1 quadrillion coins. Dogecoin at the moment has 132.6 billion tokens in circulation, with more being added. Many experts agree that this is a gimmick whose aim is to ensure massive market cap value and nothing else.

Tamadoge has taken a different route. The total supply is capped at 2 billion tokens. Half of them were created in the token generation event (TGE) and sold during the presale. 20% are reserved for the exchange pool, while the remaining 30$ will be released for minting over the next 10 years, securing the project’s long-term funding. Tamadoge also has a strong built-in deflationary mechanism.

This approach ensures that every holder has a clear idea of how much TAMA is in circulation at any given moment and can plan accordingly. Transparency is a key issue in today’s crypto world and people are reacting positively to Tamadoge’s decision to reveal all details of its operations to the public.

Growing Number of Listings

As soon as the presale phase was finished, the Tamadoge team released an ambitious plan that would get TAMA listed on all major crypto exchanges. The first listing came just days after the presale ended on OKX, the third largest centralized exchange in the world. In addition to CEX, OKX also has a DEX platform you can use to trade TAMA and other cryptos.

In the first six hours of trading on OKX, TAMA recorded more than $200 million in trading volume and increased the number of holders by thousands. Early investors saw 100% profit on the first day of trading.

The next listing came on October 5, on LBank, one of the oldest crypto exchanges on the market. LBank was established in 2015 and boasts more than 7 million users from 210 countries across the globe. The TAMA/USDT trading pair on LBank is active and people can trade it.

The same pair will also be available on the MEXC crypto exchange, in the platform’s Innovation zone. MEXC is another mid-size exchange, with 6 million registered users. These three listings are already doing wonders for TAMA value, which is showing strong upward momentum.

The next steps in the TAMA listings offensive are UniSwap, BKEX, and Coinsbit. Uniswap is the biggest prize, with 3 million monthly users and over $1 trillion in trades. Once that happens, the sky’s the limit for TAMA.

Conclusion

Tamadoge is an ambitious project that is surpassing all expectations. TAMA, its native token, has been steadily increasing in value and securing massive ROI for its holders. Based on its recent performance, it seems clear that Tamadoge will become the first $1 meme crypto coin before 2023.