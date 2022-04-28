George Mason lands New Mexico transfer Saquan Singleton

George Mason basketball head coach Kim English announced that former University of New Mexico student-athlete Saquan Singleton will join the Patriot program for the 2022-23 season.

The 6-foot-6-inch guard played the past two seasons for the Lobos after beginning his career at Hutchinson CC. The Bronx native started 30 games over his two campaigns in Albuquerque.

New Mexico assistant coach Isaac Chew was on Frank Haith’s staff while English played at Missouri (2011-12). His analysis of Singleton’s basketball mentality resonated with English during the recruiting process.

“Coach Chew told me that Saquan was the toughest player he’s ever coached and the best teammate he’s ever coached,” English said. “Those words struck a chord with me, because he coached me. His endorsement, and hours upon hours of watching film of Saquan both at UNM and Hutchinson CC, made our staff very excited about adding a player with the toughness, competitiveness and IQ of Saquan to our 57th team of George Mason Basketball.”

Singleton started all 22 games for New Mexico in 2020-21 and dished out a team-best 3.4 assists per contest. He also averaged 8.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 25.8 minutes per game. He scored 10+ points in seven games and notched three double-doubles, including a pair in Mountain West play.

This past season, Singleton started eight games and saw action in 24 while notching 4.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest. He reached double figures in three games, including a season-best 14 vs. Nevada, after missing the early portion of the season due to the discovery of a heart abnormality. He shot 53.8 percent from the floor while playing 19.8 minutes/contest.

A 1,000-point scorer at Monsignor Scanlan in the Bronx, Singleton’s two-year career at Hutchinson CC included Second Team All-Region honors in 2019-20, when he averaged 11.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest.

