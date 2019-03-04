GasBuddy Virginia gas price update, outlook

Virginia gas prices have risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.23/g today, according to the GasBuddy daily survey of 4,081 stations.

Gas prices in Virginia are 14.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 13.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia is priced at $1.94/g today while the most expensive is $2.99/g, a difference of $1.05/g. The lowest price in the state today is $1.94/g while the highest is $2.99/g, a difference of $1.05/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.86/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.13/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.43/g today. The national average is up 15.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 9.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back a decade:

March 4, 2018: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

March 4, 2017: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

March 4, 2016: $1.59/g (U.S. Average: $1.81/g)

March 4, 2015: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

March 4, 2014: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

March 4, 2013: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.75/g)

March 4, 2012: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.77/g)

March 4, 2011: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

March 4, 2010: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

March 4, 2009: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $1.91/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $2.16/g, up 4.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.11/g.

Richmond- $2.16/g, up 1.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.15/g.

West Virginia- $2.38/g, up 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.37/g.

“Gas prices continued to heat up across much of the country over the last week as every area of the country has now started the first step in transitioning to summer gasoline at the same time refiners continue maintenance,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Looking at macroeconomics, rumors of a U.S.-China trade deal may push oil prices higher as it would likely lead to increasing economic growth rates in both countries and pushing demand for oil higher. Since gas prices bottomed out nearly two months ago, average gas prices are up 20 cents. We may see another 20 cent hike or so over the next two months, or perhaps greater if there are any refinery kinks that arise. We’ll still be in good shape for summer gas prices to be under their year ago levels, so all is not lost.”

For live fuel price averages, visit FuelInsights.GasBuddy.c om.

