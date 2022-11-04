Menu
game preview jmu football faces louisville looking to snap two game losing streak
Sports

Game Preview: JMU Football faces Louisville, looking to snap two-game losing streak

Roger Gonzalez
Published:
jmu football
(© Steve Heap – Steve Jacobson)

JMU Football (5-2) face a tricky road test on Saturday when the Dukes visit ACC team Louisville.

The Dukes have lost two in a row after their hot start to season while the Cardinals are 5-3 and on a three-game streak with wins over Virginia, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest.

Where to watch?

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.

What to know about JMU

The Dukes’ last two losses have been littered with mistakes. In the 45-38 loss to Georgia Southern, Todd Centeio threw three picks and the Dukes had 10 penalties. In the 26-12 loss to Marshall, backup goalkeeper Billy Atkins threw four interceptions. It’s unclear who exactly will start in this game though. With Centeio, they have a capable player who looked fantastic to start his career at JMU, and with him, they have a chance. If it is Atkins, it’s hard to truly see them competing on the road due to the amount of turnovers we’ve seen from him. It may end up being a game-time decision.

What to know about Louisville

They’ve won three games in a row and are hitting their stride, but could this be a trap game with No. 5 Clemson scheduled for next week? Louisville have the speed and the athletes to give JMU some big problems, but the offensive line will need to play assignment football and build on the momentum they’ve created the last few weeks. They have not allowed more than 21 points in any of their last three games.

Prediction

Louisville 35, JMU 21

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

