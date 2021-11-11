Game Notes: ODU hosts Florida Atlantic on Saturday

Published Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, 3:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Old Dominion University football returns home on Saturday, Nov. 13 to host Florida Atlantic at 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The game will also be carried on ESPN Radio 94.1 in Hampton Roads and WJFN 100.5 in the Richmond market. Fans can tune into the “Voice of the Monarchs”, Ted Alexander, along with Andy Mashaw and James Witham.

Game Notes

Old Dominion returns home after its 47-24 win at FIU last Saturday to host Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion returns home after its 47-24 win at FIU last Saturday to host Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 3:30 p.m. FAU lost to Marshall in Boca Raton, 28-13.

ODU tied a season-high with 24 first quarter points behind touchdowns from Zack Kuntz, Elijah Davisand Blake Watson, and a career long 50-yard field goal from Nick Rice.

For the second time this season ODU had a pair of running backs break the 100-yard barrier, as Blake Watsonrushed for 158 yards and Davis notched a career-best 114 yards.

Tight end Zack Kuntztied his career-high with nine catches and recoded his second career 100-yard receiving day, going for 102 yards.

Quarterback Hayden Wolffcompleted 22-of-42 passes for 283 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Defensive end Deeve Harrisrecorded two tackles, a sack and returned an interception for a touchdown. It was ODU’s first pick six since Justin Noye did it against VMI in 2018.

Related



