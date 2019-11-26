Game Notes: #6 UVA hosts Maine on Wednesday

#6 UVA (6-0) hosts Maine (2-3) in nonconference men’s basketball action Wednesday, Nov. 27. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 4 p.m.

The game will be televised on ACC Network and streamed live on WatchESPN.com and ESPN app.

It will also be broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, and online at VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

UVA Team Notes

As of Nov. 25, Virginia ranks first in the nation in in scoring defense (42.7), field goal percentage defense (30.2), personal fouls per game (10.8) and winning percentage (100.0), 24th in 3-point field goal percentage defense (25.6), 25th in fewest fouls (65) and 27th in rebound margin (9.8).

Virginia is 184-42 (.814), including a 3-0 mark in 2019-20, in 14 seasons at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVA was 15-1 at JPJ last season and is 146-26 (.849), including a 111-11 (.910) mark the past eight seasons, at home under head coach Tony Bennett.

Virginia is an ACC-leading 57-6 (.905) in league home games over the past seven seasons. Duke is second at 55-8 (.873).

