FredNats falter in homecoming loss to Delmarva

Published Wednesday, Jun. 2, 2021, 8:45 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Fredericksburg Nationals had plenty of scoring chances in Tuesday’s series opener against the Delmarva Shorebirds, but went just 3-for-23 with men in scoring position as they lost 9-4.

It was first-place Delmarva’s seventh win in as many tries against the FredNats, who saw their two-game winning streak come to a close.

A familiar foe greeted Rodney Theophile (L, 0-3) and the FredNats in the first, as Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer to put the Shorebirds in front. Henderson went 2-for-4 on the night, adding four RBI to his league-leading total. Theophile completed 5.0 innings for the first time in his career, allowing six runs, four earned, while striking out six.

The FredNats scored single runs in four different innings, three of which were kickstarted by Viandel Peña. The speedy leadoff man went 3-for-3 with a pair of walks, scoring three of his team’s four runs. Two new additions to the lineup drove in runs, as Telmito Agustin stroked an RBI single in the first at-bat of his minor league rehab assignment and Ricardo Méndez collected two RBI in his first game since Opening Day nearly a month ago.

Delmarva scored three runs in the fifth, but wasn’t able to pull away until scoring two runs in the eighth and one more in the ninth. Ryan Watson (W, 2-0) was awarded the win in relief of Shane Davis, who allowed one run in 3.0 innings. Watson pitched out of trouble to deliver 3.0 innings, allowing only an earned run despite five hits and two walks.

The FredNats continue their series against the Shorebirds on Wednesday night. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.

Related

Comments