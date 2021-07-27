FredNats announce staff promotions

The Fredericksburg Nationals have promoted their vice president of creative services, Robert Perry, to vice president and assistant general manager and their director of operations, Eliot Williams, to vice president of operations.

Perry graduated from Western Kentucky University in 2015 with a bachelor’s in sports management before earning his master’s in sports management at Liberty University in 2017.

“Over the last year, despite struggles with Covid, the Fredericksburg Nationals brand has made a tremendous impact on our community and has received national recognition for promotions within Minor League Baseball.” says, Nick Hall, executive vice president and general manager of the FredNats. “Robert’s leadership helped achieved these milestones and we are excited to see how he can even further elevate our staff as we grow into a national brand.”

Perry previously worked at the Jackson Generals in Jackson Tennessee for three seasons before moving to Fredericksburg in September of 2019 to join the FredNats. As their first vice president of creative services, Perry has overseen all creative elements of the FredNats from advertising and community relations, to game day promotions, and in-game entertainment.

Williams, who earned an undergraduate degree in sports management from Union University in 2012 and a master’s in sports management from East Tennessee State University in 2014, joined the FredNats during the construction of the ballpark and assisted in making the stadium what it is today. Now, he oversees day-to-day ballpark operations as well as game day operations.

“This new stadium has been put on a giant stage right here in Fredericksburg and has surpassed all expectations in no small part to the work of Eliot. His unwavering work ethic and commitment to this community has made this move a natural fit,” Hall said.

Williams also previously worked with the Jackson Generals as an intern in 2013 before joining the Asheville Tourists in North Carolina in 2014. Williams brought six years of operations expertise to the FredNats when he moved to Fredericksburg as the team’s new director of operations in January 2020.