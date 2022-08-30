Frederick County: Delays possible on northbound I-81 due to roadwork in West Virginia
Nighttime roadwork in West Virginia, at and just north of the Virginia state line, may cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, and again next week.
Beginning about 6 p.m. Wednesday (August 31), roadwork on I-81 northbound includes milling and paving operations at the state line. This work expected to be complete early Thursday morning.
A second period of northbound I-81 roadwork is scheduled from about 7 p.m. Thursday through early Friday morning. This work includes preparation work for pavement repairs about 1.5 miles north of the state line. Work at this location is scheduled to continue on the night of Sept. 6 into the morning hours of Sept. 7.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic back-ups in the area of the state line. If back-ups become significant and sustained, the following alternate routes will be recommended.
- Interstate 66 or Route 7 to Route 340 northbound through Warren and Clarke counties.
- I-81 exit 310 to Route 37 (Winchester bypass) to Route 522 northbound in Frederick County.
Variable message boards along the northbound I-81 and westbound I-66 corridors will alert drivers of traffic delays and alternate routes as needed.