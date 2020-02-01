Former Hawaii DC Corey Batoon joins Liberty staff
Former Hawaii defensive coordinator Corey Batoon is joining the Liberty football coaching staff.
Batoon, who worked with Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze at both Ole Miss and Arkansas State, will serve as safeties coach, while defensive coordinator Scott Symons will shift his position coaching focus to the linebackers.
Batoon joined the staff at Arkansas State in 2009 working with the defensive backs and special teams for three seasons (2009-2011). Freeze joined the Red Wolves’ staff in 2010 as offensive coordinator in 2010 before assuming the head coaching position in 2011.
Batoon then followed Freeze to Ole Miss, working under Liberty’s current head coach for five seasons (2012-2016), helping the Rebels land four straight top-15 recruiting classes and a pair of top-five ranked recruiting classes in 2013 and 2016.
Prior to joining the staff at Hawaii, Batoon helped Florida Atlantic to one of the nation’s top turnarounds with an 11-3 record in 2017, a Conference USA championship and a win in the Boca Raton Bowl over Akron.
Batoon played at San Diego City Junior College (1986-87) before transferring to finishing out his collegiate playing career at Long Beach State (1988-89). He graduated from LBSU with a degree in political science in 1991, later earning a master’s in health, physical education and recreation from Saint Mary’s in 1996.
Born in Honolulu, Batoon and his wife, Stacy, have two daughters – Brandy and Summer.
