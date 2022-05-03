State Police: Fiery crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County kills one

Published Monday, May. 2, 2022, 11:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

One person is dead from injuries in a fiery single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County near Crozet on Monday.

A Toyota minivan was traveling west on I-64 around 8:30 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the interstate, according to Virginia State Police. The vehicle traveled approximately a half of a mile west in the median before striking a bridge support column at the 106 mile marker.

The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire. When fire crews arrived, the vehicle was engulfed. The driver died at the scene.

The remains are being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for positive identification.

The crash remains under investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...