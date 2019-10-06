Field Hockey: Wesley defeats EMU in OT

Published Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, 11:16 pm

A good effort came up just short in EMU’s 3-2 double overtime loss at Wesley College in field hockey action on Saturday.

The Royals came together to limit a potent attack from Wesley (7-3), easily setting a season high with 18 saves as a team.

Despite being out-shot 31-7, Eastern Mennonite (4-6) either led or was tied for most of the game. The Wolverines scored early in the eighth minute, but Skylar Hedgepeth (Smithfield, Va./Smithfield) tied it early in the second quarter with an assist from Madeline Mast (Lancaster, Pa./Lancaster Mennonite).

Later in the second, Mast scored in a rally after a corner, assisted by Lauren Hartzler (Manheim, Pa./Manheim Central).

The Royals’ 2-1 lead lasted until the fourth, when Wesley equalized in the 48th minute. Both teams had chances in the final minutes of regulation, including a late shot from Hartzler, but the game went into 7-on-7 overtime.

The Wolverines beefed up the pressure in OT, but EMU’s defense held firm. The women got three of their four defensive saves past regulation time before Wesley got the game-winner with 5:21 remaining in the second OT, getting a tight-angled attempt from the right side.

Goalie Ann Ghally (Aldie, Va./John Champe) racked up 12 saves to cross double figures for the first time in her collegiate career. Defenders Rachel Breslin (Lititz, Pa./Lancaster Mennonite) and Brandy Troutman (Mountville, Pa./Hempfield) each made a pair of defensive saves, while Clover Cooper (Barboursville, Va./Orange County) and Morgan Tricarico (Culpeper, Va./Eastern View) each had one as well.

Hartzler had two shots on goal as the team put six of their seven attempts on target.

Of EMU’s six losses this year, five have been by a mere one goal including three in overtime.

Eastern Mennonite heads to Randolph-Macon on Wednesday, playing a 7:30pm game in Ashland, Va.