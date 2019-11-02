Field Hockey: #6 UVA defeats #20 Wake Forest, 3-1

The #6 UVA field hockey team (15-3, 4-2 ACC) closed out the regular season with a 3-1 victory at #20 Wake Forest (8-10, 0-6 ACC) on Friday in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Freshmen Lauren Janssen (Nijmegen, Netherlands) and Cato Geusgens (Wasenaar, Netherlands) scored the Cavaliers’ goals.

The Cavaliers took advantage of a green card being issued to a Wake Forest player late in the first quarter with Janssen taking a shot off a pass from junior Makayla Gallen (Glen Mills, Pa.). The ball hit off the goalie’s pads and went into the net to give UVA a 1-0 lead with1:13 remaining in the quarter. Geusgens made it a 2-0 advantage after scoring on a penalty corner 5:47 into the second period.

Wake Forest cut the deficit in half when Laia Vancells had a shot knock off the post and go into the cage 7:50 into the third period. Geusgens scored off another penalty corner 2:44 into the fourth quarter to give Virginia a 3-1 lead. Virginia’s limited Wake Forest to just three shots in the game, all of which came in the third period.

“This was a great game to end the regular season,” UVA coach Michele Madison said. “The team came to play! We were able to move the ball really well and create some attacking opportunities. Our defense played really well together today. They were gritty and did a great job of shutting down the Wake attack.”

