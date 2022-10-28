Menu
Expert: Daylight saving time may lead to driver fatigue, hazards on the road
News

Expert: Daylight saving time may lead to driver fatigue, hazards on the road

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
yawn tired car man business
(© kleberpicui – stock.adobe.com)

It’s the time of year when we all adjust our clocks “to fall back” on Nov. 6. When daylight saving time ends, many people leaving work are now driving at night. Getting dark earlier means more drivers are driving at night and could translate to more driver fatigue and hazards on the road, says Virginia Tech Transportation Institute expert Matt Camden.

Camden says that any time change can exacerbate drowsiness and your body may need a few days to adjust accordingly.

He offers the following advice for drivers to avoid fatigue.

Four tips for drivers to avoid fatigue

  1. Avoid driving during rush hour and from 2-4 a.m. Crash risk increases during rush hours and from 2-4 a.m. Driving between 2-4 a.m. is particularly dangerous because a person’s circadian rhythm is at its lowest during this timeframe. And when a driver is already sleep-deprived, the desire to sleep during the circadian low is even greater.
  2. Get a full night’s sleep. Drivers should try to sleep at least seven to eight hours in order to avoid drowsiness. However, one night’s rest may not be enough for someone who has experienced several sleepless nights. In those cases, the driver will need several days of restful sleep to compensate for the sleep debt.
  3. Pay attention to signs of drowsy driving. Signs of drowsy driving include: slow eyelid closures, yawning, gentle swaying of the head, seat fidgeting, difficulty staying in your lane, difficulty maintaining speed, and delayed reactions.
  4. Be aware of other factors impacting drowsy driving. Situations that increase drowsiness are driving alone, monotonous road conditions, such as long straightaways with limited changes in the environment), long drives, and extended periods of heavy traffic.

Camden is a senior research associate and team leader in the research to practice & outreach team of the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute’s Division of Freight, Transit, and Heavy Vehicle Safety. He is an expert in occupational driving safety with 14 years of experience conducting applied driving research and translating that research to industry practice.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

