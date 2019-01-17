Evans three lifts VCU past Dayton

Redshirt junior guard Marcus Evans scored VCU’s final seven points, including a go-ahead three-pointer with 33 seconds remaining, to lead VCU past Dayton in a pivotal Atlantic 10 contest Wednesday night.

Evans provided the game’s 12th and final lead change when he elevated over a Dayton defender at the top of the 3-point line and connected to give the Rams (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic 10) a 72-69 lead with 33 seconds on the clock. VCU’s defense produced back-to-back stops in the waning moments, and Evans knocked down four straight free throws to put the victory on ice.

Evans supplied 17 points, four rebounds and two assists and zero turnovers in 29 minutes of action for the Rams. VCU junior guard De’Riante Jenkins added 13 points in addition to a team-high seven rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes. He was 5-of-7 from the field, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

Redshirt forward Issac Vann played an all-around game for the Black and Gold, contributing nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Guard Jordan Davis led the way for Dayton (11-6, 3-1 A-10), supplying 17 points, two assists and two rebounds in 36 minutes.

VCU continues conference play on Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m. when they host UMass at the Stuart C. Siegel Center. NBC Sports Network will broadcast that contest.

