ESPN scooped Tom Brady on the Tom Brady retirement news

Tom Brady made it official on Tuesday, scooped on his own retirement news over the weekend, because that’s what qualifies as journalism these days.

I seriously don’t get the value of having people working their phones to get news of the sort that is just going to be announced in due time anyway, but that’s where we are.

This time, it was a guy retiring from the NFL. A few weeks ago, it was, who is going to be the new football coach at Virginia?

Funny thing is, the early reporting on that second one ended up being way, way wrong.

And here in the case of Tom Brady, we got the news three days ahead of schedule.

We’re all so much the better for it.

Personally, I’m all for recommitting the resources wasted on scooping the people drafting the press release on doing something substantive.

Anything resembling in-depth reporting, for instance.

More follow the money reporting, in particular.

But anyway, Tom Brady is officially retiring. The world can get back on its axis now.

Story by Chris Graham