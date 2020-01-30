EMU triathlete Abigail Shelly named Scholar All-American

Eastern Mennonite University senior Abigail Shelly capped an outstanding first season of women’s triathlon by being named Scholar All-American.

The select group of honorees were selected by the College Triathlon Coaches Association.

“This is an incredible honor,” said Shelly (Collinsville, Miss./West Lauderdale). “If this speaks to anything, I believe it is to my coaches and professors, as they have been incredible in the past year as they understood my need to balance and deep-dive into both athletics and academics. The classroom and the field are not mutually exclusive for me, and I’m grateful to go to a school that seems to get that.”

In the first year of EMU sponsoring the sport of triathlon, Shelly quickly excelled. She finished 13th at the National Championship, completing a 750m swim, 20k bike and 5k run in 1:19.38.

The CTCA awards the Scholar All-American designation to the top 20 finishers at the National Championship who have a GPA of 3.5 or better.

“Abigail is crazy,” said Coach Bob Hepler. “She serves the community, puts others first, and somehow is able to be a dedicated student and athlete. She is my hero.”

Shelly holds a double major at EMU in Education (English as Second Language Licensure) and Liberal Arts, along with a minor in Honors, and has a 3.97 GPA. She was also the Royals’ top runner on the cross country team.

