EMU to host Lacrosse Open House on March 9

Eastern Mennonite University will host a Women’s Lacrosse Open House on Monday, March 9.

The open house will start at 5:00pm on the EMU Turf Field.

Attendees will be introduced to the first EMU Women’s Lacrosse team, learn a rules overview of the game, and watch a short simulation of play. Coach Katie Russo and Director of Athletics Dave King will each share a few words about the new program, with snacks, drinks and giveaways all provided.

For Russo, who spent a full academic year recruiting before fielding this year’s inaugural team, the next few weeks have been much anticipated.

“We have been waiting two years for this opportunity, so we are ready to finally show the community what EMU Women’s Lacrosse is all about,” Russo said. “It is a very exciting and fast paced game for fans to enjoy!”

The Royals play the first game in program history on the road, heading to Juniata College on Saturday, March 7. The open house is two days later, followed in another two days by the first ever home game against Bethany (W.V.) on Wednesday, March 11, at 6:00pm.

EMU’s 19th sport will be the 11th team in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, which features an unbalanced 8-game schedule.

Click here to see the full EMU Women’s Lacrosse schedule.

