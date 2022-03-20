Emergency Management Professionals Week: Helmuth exemplifies public service

Paul Helmuth, Harrisonburg’s deputy emergency management coordinator, is dedicated to the creation and maintenance of the city’s preparedness efforts.

In addition to leading the Regional Emergency Management Planning Committee Task Force and ensuring coordination of all regional partners for emergencies affecting our region, Helmuth authors the city’s Emergency Operations Plan, coordinates with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on a wide array of issues including all notifications to the Statewide Emergency Operations Center, and plans large-scale exercises for disaster preparedness, in addition to numerous other responsibilities.

Helmuth is much respected in the field of emergency management across the Commonwealth, and has been highly involved in efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic in the Shenandoah Valley. His expertise and dedication to serving the people of Harrisonburg is much appreciated by his colleagues and friends.

“Emergency preparedness and the work Paul does is so vital to our mission of providing distinctive, reliable delivery of high[1]quality City services,” Harrisonburg Interim City Manager Ande Banks said. “As a city we don’t want to be reactive – we want to be proactive. And Paul’s diligence and attention to detail in his field ensures that our community will be prepared for anything and able to respond at a moment’s notice no matter the situation, saving lives and property in Harrisonburg.”

“Paul is a critical member of our team, focusing on ensuring the long-term health of our city, its residents and visitors,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “Often working behind the scenes, Paul’s impact extends far beyond emergency response and literally affects every aspect of our community.”

