Elkton man dies from injuries sustained on Route 11 crash in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred on Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. along Route 11.
A 1998 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Route 11 when it ran off of the right side of the roadway and collided with a tree.
The driver of the Honda, Anthony M. Turner, 26, of Elkton, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. He died while being transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.