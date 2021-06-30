Early scoring pushes Ponies past Flying Squirrels, 5-2

Published Tuesday, Jun. 29, 2021, 9:49 pm

After allowing four runs in the second inning, the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell, 5-2, to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (26-23) outhit the Rumble Ponies (16-31), 8-7, on the night but were held scoreless after the fifth in the series-opening loss.

Binghamton stormed ahead with a four-run second inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Yoel Romero hit a bases-clearing double to right-center, putting Binghamton up, 3-0. Jake Mangum extended the lead to 4-0 off an RBI single that scored Romero against Richmond starter Phil Pfeifer (Loss, 0-2).

The Flying Squirrels clawed back in the second with a leadoff double from Frankie Tostado and a sacrifice fly from Sandro Fabian brought Tostado home to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Richmond added another run to make it 4-2 in the fifth inning after Heliot Ramos tripled and scored on the play off a Binghamton throwing error. It was Ramos’ first triple of the season and his second triple at the Double-A level.

The Rumble Ponies extended their advantage to 5-2 in the seventh when Jake Mangum reached on a bunt single but two throwing errors by the Flying Squirrels brought him home.

Pfeifer ended his start with 4.0 innings of work, allowing four runs, five hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

Binghamton starter Troy Miller (Win, 2-3) tossed 5.0 innings with two runs (one earned) allowed while striking out eight Flying Squirrels.

The series between Binghamton and Richmond continues Wednesday with right-hander Trenton Toplikar (1-3, 4.15) projected to start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by Rumble Ponies’ right-hander Adam Oller (1-3, 5.75).

Wednesday is Dogoween at The Diamond. Dog owners are encouraged to dress up their pets and participate in a Dogoween costume contest with prizes going to top category winners, presented by River City Roll. It is also Wine & K-9s with five-dollar glasses of wine from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dogs are admitted free and please request a dog-friendly section. Gates open at 5:30 with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.