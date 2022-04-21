Durham Bulls cool off streaking Norfolk Tides with 11-6 matinee win

The Norfolk Tides (10-5) were routed by the Durham Bulls (5-10), 11-6, during Thursday’s business matinee. Bulls starter Easton McGee pitched well for Durham, earning the win after lasting 5.0 inning while allowing just three runs and threw 78.8 percent of his pitches for strikes.

Durham received early run support with five runs in the first inning and two runs in the second. Jonathan Aranda put the first run on the board with an RBI double. He was followed by a two-run double by Ryan Boldt and a two-run home run by Tristan Gray to complete the first inning five-spot. Isaac Paredes hit an RBI single for the first run in the second and Rene Pinto hit an RBI double to make it 7-0, Durham early. All those runs were off of Denyi Reyes, who earned the loss in his Triple-A debut for the Tides.

The Bulls scored three more runs in the fourth. Aranda hit his second RBI double of the game and later scored on a Ruben Cardenas two-run double to make it 10-0, Bulls.

Brett Cumberland highlighted Norfolk’s offense with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth. It was his first homer of the season. Two innings later, he would hit his second homer of the season. It was a two-run shot that hit Harbor Park’s brand new video board, the first homer ever to do so.

That would be all as the Tides fell, 11-6, to Durham. Tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m., RHP Kyle Bradish (1-0, 1.00) will be on the mound for Norfolk, while RHP Tommy Romero will throw for Durham.

