Durham Bulls complete sweep of Norfolk Tides
The Norfolk Tides (44-49) lost their third-straight game to the Durham Bulls (51-42), 5-3, on Sunday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Tides have now lost five of their last six games after pulling within one game of a .500 record on July 14.
The Bulls took the lead in the fourth when Jonathan Aranda hit a two-run shot, but the Tides got back into the game in the sixth when Kyle Stowers homered for the second-straight game, a solo shot to left center, to cut the lead to one. Durham, however, responded with three runs in the bottom half of the sixth, hitting three doubles in the frame.
Norfolk would chip away with solo shots from Robert Neustrom and Gunnar Henderson in the seventh and eighth innings respectively, but were unable to push any more runs across in the ballgame as Durham completed the three-game sweep.
Kyle Bradish got the start for the Tides, as he continues his Major League rehab assignment, and turned in a solid outing in his return to the Triple-A level. He worked 4.2 innings and allowed two runs on four hits, which included one home run. He fanned six batters and issued one walk. It was his first start for the Tides since April 22 vs. Durham at Harbor Park.
The Tides enjoy an off day tomorrow before they head to the Bluff City to take on the Memphis Redbirds in a six-game set, with the series opener on Tuesday. Both teams have yet to announce their starter. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m.