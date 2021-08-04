DuBois announces retirement as VCC chancellor

Published Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, 7:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges, announced Tuesday that he will retire at the end of June 2022 from the position he has held for more than 20 years.

DuBois made his announcement during his keynote address at the annual Chancellor’s Retreat being held in Roanoke.

“I announce this today knowing that with our new equity-focused strategic plan, Opportunity 2027, we are on the right track, and we are in very good hands. And I am excited – just as I’ve always been – by what we will accomplish by working together,” DuBois said.

The State Board for Community Colleges will conduct a national search to find the next VCCS Chancellor. Board leadership intends to share more details about that process later this month.

“While I congratulate Glenn on a well-deserved retirement, I know that we have big shoes to fill,” said NL Bishop, chair of the State Board. “Thanks in large part to Glenn’s leadership, the Virginia Community College System is seen as a national leader and the onus is on us to find an innovative, experienced, and energetic leader who can continue this momentum, and lead our colleges to the next level on closing equity gaps, elevating student success and completion, and growing the skilled and trained workforce that our businesses need in every corner of the commonwealth.”

DuBois is a community college graduate who has dedicated his entire career to ensuring the opportunity he received is available to those coming behind him. He is the longest-serving chancellor in VCCS history, hired in July 2001. Since then, he has led the system of 23 colleges and 40 campuses through three successful strategic plans, and into a fourth called Opportunity 2027, which aspires to increase equity and student success throughout the VCCS.

Virginia’s Community Colleges have, during DuBois’s tenure, signed groundbreaking guaranteed transfer agreements with dozens of public and private universities; become Virginia’s leading provider of workforce development training; diversified community college resources through expanded philanthropy efforts; maintained a tuition rate that is one-third of the comparable rate at Virginia’s public universities; and begun innovative programs like FastForward and G3 to make postsecondary credentials leading to good-paying careers more accessible and affordable.

The Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society presented DuBois with their State Community College Award of Distinction at its 2008 national convention.

Prior to coming to Virginia, DuBois built an impressive record of executive higher education leadership, including serving as the Commissioner and CEO of the New Hampshire Community Technical College System as well as the Director of Community Colleges for the State University of New York – one of America’s largest networks of community colleges.

DuBois earned his doctorate in higher education administration, research, and policy from the University of Massachusetts. He holds a master’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University, a bachelor’s degree from Florida Atlantic University and an associate of science degree from the State University of New York in Farmingdale.