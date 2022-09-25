Dolphins survive Tua being knocked woozy, butt punt, defeat Bills, 21-19

Tua Tagovailoa returned, and not without controversy, from a second quarter late hit that left him woozy and stumbling, and passed for 186 yards and a TD to lead Miami to a 21-19 win over Buffalo in a matchup of AFC East unbeatens.

Tagovailoa was knocked out of the game with 2:28 to go in the first half on a hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano. He noticeably stumbled after getting up and had to be helped off the field.

But then Tagovailoa returned for the second half, leading the Dolphins (3-0) on a six-play, 72-yard scoring drive on which the QB1, completing passes of 32 and 45 yards on the drive, before a Chase Edmonds 3-yard TD run put Miami up, 21-17, with 10:05 left.

Buffalo (2-1), on its next possession, went on an 18-play, 73-yard drive that, unfortunately for Bills’ fans, came up short, when a pass into the end zone from Josh Allen, who completed a career-high 42 passes on the day, fell incomplete.

Miami wasn’t able to move the ball and had to punt from its end zone.

Punter Thomas Morstead added to NFL lore on the punt.

What just happened??? Thomas Morstead hits his own guy and the Bills get a safety!!! #BillsMafia #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/pk3txEj94x — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 25, 2022

Yep, it was a butt punt.

That made it 21-19, but Buffalo, on the ensuing free kick, wasn’t able to get into position for a potential tying score on its final possession.

Allen finished with 400 yards passing and two TDs for the Bills.