Dolphins survive Tua being knocked woozy, butt punt, defeat Bills, 21-19

NFL

Chris Graham
Last updated:
miami dolphins
(© Jeff Bukowski – Shutterstock)

Tua Tagovailoa returned, and not without controversy, from a second quarter late hit that left him woozy and stumbling, and passed for 186 yards and a TD to lead Miami to a 21-19 win over Buffalo in a matchup of AFC East unbeatens.

Tagovailoa was knocked out of the game with 2:28 to go in the first half on a hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano. He noticeably stumbled after getting up and had to be helped off the field.

But then Tagovailoa returned for the second half, leading the Dolphins (3-0) on a six-play, 72-yard scoring drive on which the QB1, completing passes of 32 and 45 yards on the drive, before a Chase Edmonds 3-yard TD run put Miami up, 21-17, with 10:05 left.

Buffalo (2-1), on its next possession, went on an 18-play, 73-yard drive that, unfortunately for Bills’ fans, came up short, when a pass into the end zone from Josh Allen, who completed a career-high 42 passes on the day, fell incomplete.

Miami wasn’t able to move the ball and had to punt from its end zone.

Punter Thomas Morstead added to NFL lore on the punt.

Yep, it was a butt punt.

That made it 21-19, but Buffalo, on the ensuing free kick, wasn’t able to get into position for a potential tying score on its final possession.

Allen finished with 400 yards passing and two TDs for the Bills.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

