Developing: Two dead, one seriously injured in Augusta County house fire

Published Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, 1:40 pm

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating a fatal fire in Augusta County.

Augusta County officials were notified at approximately 2:20 a.m. Thursday of a residence on fire in the 700 block of Purple Cow Road.

After the fire was extinguished, fire crews recovered a deceased adult female and a deceased male juvenile inside the residence. Both bodies have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

An adult male was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of life-threatening injuries sustained in the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. At this stage of the investigation, there is no evidence to indicate the fire was suspicious in nature.