Despite popularity, Richmond Flying Squirrels facing uncertainty

When the Richmond Braves headed south to Gwinnett, Ga., an Atlanta suburb in 2008, the capital city was left without baseball for the first time since 1965.

The baseball absence from The Diamond was short-lived.

Early after the R-Braves departure, the Eastern League announced that the Double- A Connecticut Defenders, based in Norwich, would be relocating to Richmond, to begin play in 2010.

The Defenders would become the Flying Squirrels, and be the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. A new beginning for baseball in Richmond, with many promises, including the building of a stadium. Even as far back as 2010, The Diamond, which opened in 1985, was showing its age.

Nearly a decade later, the Squirrels are still playing at The Diamond. Aesthetics aside, the Squirrels have enjoyed life on The Boulevard, as a family-friendly place to come together during the five-month Eastern League season.

Richmond annually is among the league’s top drawing teams.

With the proposal of MLB about reducing the size and footprint of its minor league system, along with the concern of minor league facilities, the Richmond front office is certainly taking notice.

Flying Squirrels’ COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said while he is concerned about the proposal by MLB, he’s never been more confident about a partnership with Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth University and surrounding counties to get a deal done on a new stadium for the Squirrels.

“I’ve heard that all the officials are excited about sitting down and figuring out what can be done to once and for all figure out what we can do to together to finally get this done,” said Parnell.

For Parnell, it may be wishful thinking, however. The Flying Squirrels have had discussions and been searching for years to locate a site and construct a new park.

Early on in the process, a group of Richmond business leaders were promoting the idea of a new ballpark to be erected in Shockoe Bottom, a downtown riverside area which has cobblestone streets and many local taverns.

That plan was met with significant backlash, over a variety of reasons, from concern of flooding to disruptions of historical buildings. The plan eventually stalled and focus turned back to the current site of The Diamond.

A once heavy industrial area, The Boulevard, now known as Arthur Ashe Boulevard, has quickly become an incubator to small businesses including restaurants, antique shops and the booming microbrewing industry.

Now working with VCU, the Squirrels believe that the present site may just present the best option of getting all localities to finally agree on building a new park.

With the emerging growth in the area, coupled with proximity to Interstate 64 and the city’s very efficient and heavily used mass transit system , the current site, though often thought of as a Plan B, may just be the deal-maker.

The Flying Squirrels hope so. They know the clock is ticking.

Story by Scott German

