denver riggleman endorses abigail spanberger for re election in new tv ad

Former Fifth District Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman is appearing in a TV ad for incumbent Seventh District Democrat Abigail Spanberger in which Riggleman endorses Spanberger for re-election.

“I think tribal politics is the worst thing we can have. … I think that’s another reason for Abby, is that she’s bipartisan — she certainly wants to help the people in her district regardless of if they’re Republican or Democrat, and that’s a special trait to have,” Riggleman told the Washington Post.

Riggleman, a Nelson County distillery owner, was bounced from Congress after losing his bid for the Republican Party nomination in 2020 by Bob Good, a far-right Trumper.

The former Air Force intelligence officer served as a technical advisor to the House Jan. 6 Committee, and among the findings from his efforts there was one tracking a phone call from the White House to a Jan. 6 rioter as the attack on the U.S. Capitol was ongoing.

Spanberger, herself, served as a postal inspector and CIA case officer before running for, and winning, the Seventh District seat in 2018.