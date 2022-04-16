Darius McGhee returning to Liberty for fifth season

Liberty senior guard Darius McGhee announced on Friday that he will be returning to Liberty for a fifth season.

McGhee was sensational during his senior season, being named the ASUN Player of the Year for the second straight season and averaging 24.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. The postseason awards poured in for McGhee following the season, as he was named to the NABC District 3 First Team, was a Lou Henson Player of the Year nominee and became the first player in program history to be named VaSID Player of the Year.

“When they say ‘Good things come in small packages,’ they mean it. Darius McGhee’s decision to return for an additional season is such a blessing to our program,” head coach Ritchie McKay said. “In many ways, it is a testament to the kind of young man he is, humble, pursuant, hard-working and a fantastic teammate. But it also speaks to the incredible young men that we have in our program that he would forego opportunities that are very appealing in order to pursue a year of shared experiences with the family he resides in our campus.”

“I want to thank Coach McKay and everyone from our Liberty Basketball family for helping me with this process,” McGhee said. “After talking with my family and Coach, I felt that it was in my best interest to return to Liberty. For the last four years this has been my home and I just felt called to return back to Liberty and continue create memories that will last a lifetime.”

One of the best guards in the nation, the senior from Roxboro, N.C. ranked No. 1 in the nation in total points (812), total field goals made (276) and three-pointers made (142) in 2021-22 and finished No. 2 in the country in points per game (24.6). McGhee set many records this season, including the ASUN and Liberty single-season records for most three-pointers made (142).

“It speaks to what a special place Liberty University is. The leadership that we get from the top and support that we have from Flames Nation,” McKay said. “I know I speak for many when I say that we couldn’t be more excited about Darius’ decision, and I hope Flames Nation will get their tickets now to see one of the all-time greats and a potential All-American hopefully lead us to a special season.”

McGhee also broke the Liberty records for most points scored in a single game (48), most career three-pointers made (366) and set the Flames’ Division I record for most points scored in a single season (812). McGhee enjoyed a historical year as he is the only person in the last 30 seasons of college basketball to score 800 points, grab 145 rebounds, record 115 assists, and make 140 three-pointers in a single season.

