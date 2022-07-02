Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Saturday 2nd July
Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Eight meetings in total, with six coming in England and two coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 57 races on Saturday 2nd July from the racing in the UK & Ireland.
After a win for our Next Best selection yesterday at Sandown Racecourse, we are back today for even more racing betting tips from every meeting across the eight from the UK and Ireland on Saturday.
The meetings from Sandown, Haydock, Naas, Leicester and Beverley get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Bellewstown, Carlisle and Nottingham get underway in the late afternoon and run through into the evening. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.35pm at Haydock, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.50pm at Carlisle.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Sandown and one from Leicester, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.
Daily horse racing betting tips: Sandown, Haydock, Naas, Leicester, Beverley, Bellewstown, Carlisle and Nottingham
NAP – RAASEL @ 3/1 with 888Sport – 1.50 Sandown
Our NAP of the day comes from Sandown Racecourse, in what is the biggest of the eight meetings in the UK and Ireland today. We have selected Raasel to triumph in the Coral Charge over 5f10y in this Class 1, Grade 3 race.
This Michael Appleby trained 5-year-old gelding boasts some fine recent form, with seven wins and a runner-up in his last nine starts. Last time out, Raasel won at Haydock in a Class 1 Listed race over the same distance as today, so should be able to replicate this form today and claim his ninth win as a racehorse.
Runs off a mark of 9st 5lbs which is a one-pound drop from his win last time out in Merseyside, which should suit Raasel Will take some beating here in the opening race at Sandown.
NEXT BEST – THUNDER FLASH @ 5/2 with 888Sport – 2.45 Leicester
Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the first run of the afternoon at Leicester, where we have selected Thunder Flash to win this Class 6 handicap over 1m3f179y.
This 5-year-old comes here today in a fine run of form, with a third place finished at the beginning of June being backed up by a win last time out around the same track as today. This run came just 9 days ago, so if Thunder Flash can replicate that run, he has every chance of making it back-to-back wins here for the first time in his racing career.
Thunder Flash runs off a mark of one-pound lighter, so should go well and have every chance for trainer Ian Williams.
Check out all of our racing selections across the eight meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Sandown, Haydock, Naas, Leicester, Beverley, Bellewstown, Carlisle and Nottingham on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 57 races:
Sandown Horse Racing Tips
- 1.50 Raasel (NAP) @ 3/1 with 888Sport
- 2.25 Lion Tower @ 11/2 with 888Sport
- 3.00 Queen Aminatu @ 12/1 with 888Sport
- 3.35 Native Trail @ 7/2 with 888Sport
- 4.10 Chairman @ 7/2 with 888Sport
- 4.45 Land Of Eagles @ 6/1 with 888Sport
- 5.20 Lovely Mana @ 7/2 with 888Sport
Haydock Horse Racing Tips
- 1.35 Sir Henry Cotton @ 5/2 with 888Sport
- 2.05 Percy Jones @ 12/1 with 888Sport
- 2.40 Se La Rosa @ 5/1 with 888Sport
- 3.15 Gaassee @ 13/8 with 888Sport
- 3.50 Signora Camacho @ 11/1 with 888Sport
- 4.25 Marshal Dan @ 8/1 with 888Sport
- 4.55 Vince Lombardi @ 15/2 with 888Sport
Naas Horse Racing Tips
- 1.25 Silmaniya @ 10/11 with 888Sport
- 2.00 Keepupwithmyempire @ 5/2 with 888Sport
- 2.33 Markievicz @ 4/1 with 888Sport
- 3.08 Ever Rock @ 15/2 with 888Sport
- 3.43 Areille @ 7/2 with 888Sport
- 4.18 Auguste Rodin @ 8/15 with 888Sport
- 4.50 Warren Beach @ 5/2 with 888Sport
- 5.25 Butterfly Garden @ 7/1 with 888Sport
Leicester Horse Racing Tips
- 2.45 Thunder Flash (NB) @ 5/2 with 888Sport
- 3.20 Duchray @ 15/8 with 888Sport
- 3.55 Misscall @ 15/8 with 888Sport
- 4.30 Dundory @ 3/1 with 888Sport
- 5.00 Wild Lion @ 15/8 with 888Sport
- 5.30 Pastel Power @ 2/1 with 888Sport
- 6.05 Four Feet @ 5/2 with 888Sport
Beverley Horse Racing Tips
- 2.18 Exposed @ 13/8 with 888Sport
- 2.53 Tatterstall @ 7/2 with 888Sport
- 3.28 Rambuso Creek @ 9/4 with 888Sport
- 4.05 Crown Princess @ 11/2 with 888Sport
- 4.40 Spiritofthenorth @ 7/2 with 888Sport
- 5.15 Miss Clementine @ 13/8 with 888Sport
- 5.45 Roamin In Gloamin @ 11/4 with 888Sport
Bellewstown Horse Racing Tips
- 4.35 Global Export @ 11/4 with 888Sport
- 5.05 The Friday Man @ 3/1 with 888Sport
- 5.35 Rich Belief @ 15/2 with 888Sport
- 6.10 Kelly’s Birr @ 14/1 with 888Sport
- 6.40 Shantou Sisu @ 22/1 with 888Sport
- 7.10 Glenmalure Lodge @ 11/2 with 888Sport
- 7.40 Heeditary Rule @ 9/4 with 888Sport
- 8.10 Uncle Phil @ 10/11 with 888Sport
Carlisle Horse Racing Tips
- 5.50 Somewhere Secret @ 5/1 with 888Sport
- 6.20 Braveheart Boy @ 5/2 with 888Sport
- 6.50 Shesadabber @ 11/2 with 888Sport
- 7.20 Quanah @ 15/2 with 888Sport
- 7.50 Hostelry @ 10/3 with 888Sport
- 8.20 Hello Zabeel @ 15/2 with 888Sport
- 8.50 Titanium Moon @ 9/1 with 888Sport
Nottingham Horse Racing Tips
- 6.00 Your Love Is King @ 7/2 with 888Sport
- 6.30 Fox Degree @ 9/1 with 888Sport
- 7.00 Bibulous @ 4/1 with 888Sport
- 7.30 Fred Bear @ 4/1 with 888Sport
- 8.00 Miss Harmony @ 3/1 with 888Sport
- 8.30 At Liberty @ 3/1 with 888Sport
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
