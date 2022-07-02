Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Saturday 2nd July

paulkelly
Last updated:

Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Eight meetings in total, with six coming in England and two coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 57 races on Saturday 2nd July from the racing in the UK & Ireland.

After a win for our Next Best selection yesterday at Sandown Racecourse, we are back today for even more racing betting tips from every meeting across the eight from the UK and Ireland on Saturday.

The meetings from Sandown, Haydock, Naas, Leicester and Beverley get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Bellewstown, Carlisle and Nottingham get underway in the late afternoon and run through into the evening. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.35pm at Haydock, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.50pm at Carlisle.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Sandown and one from Leicester, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.

Best Horse Racing Free Bets

Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £20 Free when joining LiveScoreBet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Min deposit £10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days and expires after 14 days • To withdraw any winnings from the Casino Bonus, wager the Bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&Cs apply.
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Join Now

Daily horse racing betting tips: Sandown, Haydock, Naas, Leicester, Beverley, Bellewstown, Carlisle and Nottingham

NAP – RAASEL @ 3/1 with 888Sport – 1.50 Sandown

Our NAP of the day comes from Sandown Racecourse, in what is the biggest of the eight meetings in the UK and Ireland today. We have selected Raasel to triumph in the Coral Charge over 5f10y in this Class 1, Grade 3 race.

This Michael Appleby trained 5-year-old gelding boasts some fine recent form, with seven wins and a runner-up in his last nine starts. Last time out, Raasel won at Haydock in a Class 1 Listed race over the same distance as today, so should be able to replicate this form today and claim his ninth win as a racehorse.

Runs off a mark of 9st 5lbs which is a one-pound drop from his win last time out in Merseyside, which should suit Raasel Will take some beating here in the opening race at Sandown.

NEXT BEST – THUNDER FLASH @ 5/2 with 888Sport 2.45 Leicester

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the first run of the afternoon at Leicester, where we have selected Thunder Flash to win this Class 6 handicap over 1m3f179y.

This 5-year-old comes here today in a fine run of form, with a third place finished at the beginning of June being backed up by a win last time out around the same track as today. This run came just 9 days ago, so if Thunder Flash can replicate that run, he has every chance of making it back-to-back wins here for the first time in his racing career.

Thunder Flash runs off a mark of one-pound lighter, so should go well and have every chance for trainer Ian Williams.

RELATED: Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Best Bets and Tips

Looking for the best horse racing betting site? Well look no further! Here at Augusta Free Press, we have done all of the hard work for you by putting all of the best horse racing betting sites in one place! Click here to check them out!

Check out all of our racing selections across the eight meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Sandown, Haydock, Naas, Leicester, Beverley, Bellewstown, Carlisle and Nottingham on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 57 races:

Sandown Horse Racing Tips

Haydock Horse Racing Tips

Naas Horse Racing Tips

Leicester Horse Racing Tips

Beverley Horse Racing Tips

Bellewstown Horse Racing Tips

Carlisle Horse Racing Tips

Nottingham Horse Racing Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Best Horse Racing Free Bets

Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £20 Free when joining LiveScoreBet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Min deposit £10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days and expires after 14 days • To withdraw any winnings from the Casino Bonus, wager the Bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&Cs apply.
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Join Now

RELATED: Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Best Bets and Tips

 


paulkelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.