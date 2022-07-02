Today’s Lucky 15 ITV Horse Racing Tips | Haydock & Sandown Best Bets

Andy Newton
Last updated:

Today’s ITV horse racing tips for your Lucky 15 bet slips, on Saturday 2nd July, come across the main UK horse racing meetings from Haydock and Sandown. The Coral Eclipse Stakes is the main event at Sandown Park, while the Lancashire Oaks and Old Newton Cup are the big draws at Haydock. See Andy Newton’s Lucky 15 best bets below and more in-depth race previews for today’s four horse racing Lucky 15 tips.

Sea On Time (1st 6/5), One Nation (1st 11/8) and Mucuna (1st 6/5) made it three winners from four on Friday

ITV Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips Today (Sat 2nd July)

Note: Odds are subject to change

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca
@ 38/1 with 888Sport (click the bet slip below)

 

Today’s ITV Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips For Saturday 2nd July 2022

Today we’ve afternoon UK horse racing action from Haydock, Sandown, Beverley and Leicester, with Carlisle and Nottingham racing in the evening.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 2.40 Haydock

FREE WIND @ 15/8 with 888Sport
Trainer John Gosden has a cracking record in the Lancashire Oaks – winning the race 8 times. He’s got another live chance this year too with Free Wind, who was last seen winning the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster back in September. Gone well fresh in the past and connections are sure to tap into his proven stamina.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3.00 Sandown

HEREDIA @ 11/10 with 888Sport
4-from-4 after winning the Sandringham at Royal Ascot last time out. Still looks a tad green so you feel there will be even more to come from this Richard Hannon runner. She deserves to take her chance up into Listed company.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3.15 Haydock

GAASSEE @ 6/4 with 888Sport
On a roll, winning his last four. Up 7lbs more here but connections have been patient with the horse since that last run to protect his handicap mark. Good draw in 5 and looks another William Haggas runner that could easily progress outside handicap company in the coming months.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3.35 Sandown

VADENI @ 13/8 with 888Sport
French Derby winner from this season that landed that Chantilly race by an easy 5 lenghts. Taking on the older horses here but gets a handy 10lbs allowance from then and the fact connections supplemented him earlier this week for £50k indicates the horse has come out of that last run very well.

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on AugustaFreePress giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.