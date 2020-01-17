Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Jan. 20-24

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on VDOT's website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Westbound pavement work near the bridge over Mechunk Creek. Right lane closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road work under VDOT permit at Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road). Expect shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Northbound road work under VDOT permit from Hilton Heights Road to Route 1670 (Ashwood Boulevard). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Tree trimming operations in multiple locations:

From Route 29 Bypass to Route 677 (Bloomfield Road)

From Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) to Route 752 (Mechums Depot Road)

From Route 738 (Morgantown Road) to Route 677 (Bloomfield Road)

Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 712 (Plank Road) – Pipe replacement. Road closed to through traffic between Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) and Route 719 (Alberene Road) from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 4:30 p.m. Follow detour.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(NEW) Route 686 (Lovers Lane) – Inspection of bridge over the railroad. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Westbound guardrail repairs at mile marker 21.8. Right shoulder closed Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Expect intermittent nighttime lane closures

Expect intermittent daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Bridge maintenance over Blackwater Creek north of Route 604 (Round Hill Road) and south of Scrabble. Expect alternating lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

