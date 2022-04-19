Court Square Theater reschedules X2 Comedy event for Saturday, April 30

After an unexpected delay due to technical issues, the X2 Comedy Series bounces back for a Court Square Theater event Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Ryheem Johnson, a Washington, D.C.,-based actor and stand-up comedian, is headliner for the show, which features high quality, clean (PG-13) laughs from nationally touring, regional and local comedians.

Tickets ($20 each) are available online at valleyarts.org/performances, with group discounts available (call 540-433-9189). Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show.

Johnson began his career as a fashion and fitness model before moving to acting and comedy. He has been featured on numerous commercials (including GEICO) and TV shows such as For My Man. A highly sought-after comedian, Johnson is known for his engaging style and gift for writing material from his head while performing on stage.

Feature performer for the rescheduled event is Leslie Rob, an award-winning comedian and energetic performer known for tackling tough topics with humor and grace. And did we mention she is also a sketch comedian, actress, talk show host, motivational speaker and voice actress (in the cartoon Benny the Barnacle, 2022)?

Rob’s talents are broad, fresh, and uplifting.

James Madison University professor Chris Womack, who has educated and entertained students for 28 years, hosts the evening, with Dawn Davis Womack, creator of the Virginia is For Laughers podcast, as the opener.

