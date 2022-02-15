Court Square Theater presents Ralph Stanley II and The Clinch Mountain Boys

Published Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, 3:07 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys will perform at Court Square Theater Friday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are now available at www.valleyarts.org/performances.

Stanley began working professionally for his father in 1995 and has carried The Clinch Mountain Boys on since the 2016 death of his father, bluegrass icon Ralph Stanley.

The group celebrated its 75th anniversary last year.

In addition to Stanley on guitar and lead vocals, the band includes Stanley Efaw on fiddle, mandolin and vocals; Landon Fitzpatrick on banjo and vocals; Randall Hibbitts on upright bass and vocals; and Caleb Shifflett on guitar and vocals.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the show.

Tickets are $20 advance and $23 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.valleyarts.org/performances or call 540.433.9189.