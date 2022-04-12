Court Square Theater presents ‘A Night of Illusion Drag Show’

Court Square Theater presents A Night of Illusion Drag Show: Spring Bonnet Edition Saturday, April 16 at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets ($10-advance, $15 at door) are now available at valleyarts.org/performances.

This family-friendly performance for all ages is hosted by J.P. Gulla (aka “Big Daddy”) and special guest Arione Decardeza. Featured entertainers are Mister Gay United States MI 2021 Austen Lee, Bianca Blake Starr, Amazon Rome, B.Miller, Charlene DeFranco, and Chantasia Dickerson Cassadine.

Wear your Spring Bonnet and get a free popcorn. Plus, if the audience votes for your headgear during the Best Bonnet Contest, you’ll win two free Court Square Theater film tickets.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for the 8:30 p.m. show.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org/performances or call 540.433.9189.

