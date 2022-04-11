Court Square Theater launches new concert series with David Wax Museum

Court Square Theater introduces its new Living Room Concert Series Friday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. with a performance from David Wax Museum.

“We’re excited to roll out this new series of performances for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham community,” said CST Managing Director J.P. Gulla.

Trent Wagler, frontman for The Steel Wheels, will host each event, which will be part concert and part live interview.

Tickets ($20 advance; $25 at door) are available online at valleyarts.org/performances. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show.

Pioneering folk musicians David Wax and Suz Slezak are the plucky husband-wife duo behind the eclectic, exuberant Mexo-Americana band David Wax Museum. After 14 relentless years touring the country and world, half of them with their two young children in tow, COVID’s abrupt disruption in March 2020 created a first jarring, then welcome creative pause for the Charlottesville-based band.

Before the pandemic, the ascendant band was enjoying newfound success with their 2019 first label release Line of Light (on Austin’s award-winning Nine Mile Records), subsequent national TV debut on CBS This Morning: Saturday, and three distinct features on NPR’s World Cafe.

They built bridges performing at the wedding of Democratic presidential hopeful (now Transportation Secretary) Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten – and then in 2021 their plaintive ballad “Big Sur” debuted during the marriage scene on Firefly Lane, a Netflix #1 show.

